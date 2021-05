Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan has hit out at the FAI for the three match suspension placed on him this week.

Five bookings and a sending off in the 2-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers will now have Horgan banned for the upcoming games against Dundalk, Drogheda and Waterford.

Horgan’s red card came after questioning a decision by referee Rob Hennessy which he says he was more than entitled to do.

The Harps boss says it's not good enough anymore...