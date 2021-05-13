Fergal Logan – We start by performing on Saturday night

It's the beginning of a new era for Tyrone GAA this weekend and one that Red Hand supporters will hope to taste success with.

Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher head up the new Tyrone management and will play their first competitive game in charge on Saturday when they host Donegal at Omagh's Healy Park in the Division 1 North opener.

There's big expectation in the county and Tyrone are already seen as contenders for the Ulster title but the men in charge are not looking any further past the league derby against Declan Bonner's side.

Tom Comack caught up with Fergal Logan this week ahead of the much awaited resumption of football....