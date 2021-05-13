Emergency Mica Redress Committee hears of ‘groundswell’

An emergency meeting of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee has heard how the current groundswell is a result of people seeing the reality of the redress scheme.

The Council's Director of Housing, Corporate and Cultural Services, Joe People's believes the Committee should take prominence in leading out on behalf of the Council for the need of a review of the Redress Scheme.

He also admitted there was an issue with the turnaround of applications by the Council but has confirmed additional resources have been put in place.

A protest march has been planned by Mica affected homeowners at the end of this month in Buncrana.

Chair of the Committee Councillor Martin McDermott says the people have spoken and it has come to a point now where something needs to be done to find a resolution to the issues.