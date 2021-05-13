Donegal gardai involved in cross border policing operation

Gardai say a planned Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force Operation tackling rural crime was conducted along border counties today involving high visibility checkpoints and patrols on both sides of the border with gardai and the PSNI working in a coordinated fashion.

During the operation Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb valued at €16,500 and a quantity of suspected stolen property worth approximately €4,000. One man was arrested and charged in connection with this seizure and has appeared before Cavan District Court.

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs with a quantity of cannabis seized in both cases.

This Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force operation included collaboration and cooperation with the PSNI, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and Gardaí from the Louth, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/Leitrim, and Donegal divisions.