DMC Chair Brian Brogan says Danny Gormley will be very much missed

The motorsport family will say farewell to former International Rally Clerk of the Course Danny Gormley on Friday.

Danny's death has sent shock through the rallying community of the north west.

Danny was a former Clerk of the Course of the Donegal International Rally while he also had headed up the roles of Treasurer, Safety Officer, Time Keeping and Marshalling in many events for the Donegal & Maiden City Motor clubs.

Tributes have been paid since his passing on Monday where he was described as a gentleman of Irish rallying.

Among those to pay tribute was Donegal Motorclub Chairman Brian Brogan…