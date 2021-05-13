Covid 19 rates fall in five of Donegal’s seven LEAs

The incidence of Covid 19 fell in five of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas in the two weeks to Monday last, with Donegal and Glenties the only LEAs to record increases.

For the second week in a row, Milford has the highest incidence rate of Covid 19 in the county and the country at 472 cases per 100,000 people. However, with 65 cases in the two weeks up to last Monday, that's a 20% fall.

Letterkenny is down to fourth highest in the country with a rate of 365.9, its 109 cases representing a 33% fall.

Lifford Stranorlar saw a 39% rise with 89 cases, and a rate of 343.8.

Glenties had 48 cases, down 30%, with a rate of 200.7, while South Inishowen's 38 cases represented a 27% fall, and an incidence rate of 169.9.

The Donegal LEA had the county's biggest percentage rise for the second week in a row at 52% ; its 32 cases leading to a rate of 120.8, still below the national average.

North Inishowen, once a Covid blackspot, now has the lowest incidence rate in Donegal at 117.9, its 20 cases representing a 13% fall.