Council considering moving all service cabling in L’Kenny underground

Donegal County Council is examining a potential timeframe for moving all service cabling in the Letterkenny underground, but is stressing that such a plan would have to be progressed in stages.

Responding to a motion from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, officials said the Letterkenny Roads Section is collaborating with the Urban Regeneration team on a number of schemes in the town, and associated environmental improvement type works would include the undergrounding of overhead wires where possible.

Cllr Kavanagh accepts this will be a long term project: