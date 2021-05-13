Considerable anger over stalling of plans for Downings promenade

There's considerable anger as it's emerged plans for a promenade in Downings have been stalled.

Donegal County Council applied for a foreshore licence in 2016 to develop the promenade from Downings pier to Downings beach.

In 2017, further information was requested from the Council. That information was submitted in 2019 by which stage the previous information had expired.

To date, €20,000 has already been spent on submitting the initial foreshore licence.

Local Councillor John O'Donnell says it's extremely disappointing news as it is something that has been in the offering for over a decade: