An Inishowen Councillor says it's time Buncrana take its rightful place as a tourist destination, and one way to start would be to expand the play park on the shore front.

Cllr Jack Murray says many people don't realise that Buncrana is the largest seaside town in Donegal, and it's time that was recognised and brought to its full potential.

Cllr Murray says with other amenities coming on stream in Buncrana, an expansion of the play park would be very timely: