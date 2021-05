Almost 7,000 bikes have been reported stolen since January 2020, 21 of them have been stolen in Donegal.

Less than half of the stolen bicycles are recovered with just more than 2,000 given back to their owners since the start of 2020.

Gardaí have offered advice to cyclists to help keep their property safe, including spending up to 20 percent the value of the bike on two locks, and keeping it in a secure area.