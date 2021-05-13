456 new Covid cases, 49 in Donegal

456 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with no new additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 49 new cases in Donegal, up 37 on yesterday. The county now has a 14 day incidence rate of 248.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 129.3, the second highest incidence rate in the country after Kildare.

There were 99 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today in Northern Ireland, with one additional death.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 0 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 12th May, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,450* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

233 are men / 223 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

189 in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 111 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 11th May, 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 254,450 confirmed cases reflects this.

** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 12MAY2021) 5 day moving average (07MAY2021 – 12MAY2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (29APR2021 to 12MAY2021) New Cases during last 14 days (29APR2021 to 12MAY2021) Ireland 456 435.4 129.3 6,159 Kildare 39 38.4 253.5 564 Donegal 49 32.2 248.8 396 Dublin 189 203.6 199.5 2,688 Roscommon <5 10.2 187.5 121 Westmeath 12 9.4 165.6 147 Meath 13 19.8 141.5 276 Cavan <5 5.4 139.2 106 Louth 9 7.8 111.0 143 Monaghan 5 6.0 110.8 68 Limerick 15 15.8 109.3 213 Cork 52 29.4 93.4 507 Carlow <5 4.0 86.1 49 Tipperary <5 5.0 84.6 135 Offaly 6 4.4 83.4 65 Longford <5 0.6 68.5 28 Wicklow <5 4.2 66.7 95 Galway 17 11.2 66.7 172 Waterford 0 3.2 65.4 76 Wexford 8 11.2 64.8 97 Kilkenny 5 3.6 47.4 47 Laois 6 2.0 41.3 35 Clare <5 2.8 41.2 49 Leitrim <5 0.6 40.6 13 Mayo 7 3.4 32.9 43 Kerry <5 1.0 13.5 20 Sligo <5 0.2 9.2 6

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.