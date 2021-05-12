People of Kilmacrennan have suffered too long from raw sewage smell – O’Donell

People in Kilmacrennan have suffered for too long from the smell of raw sewage.

That's according to Cllr John O'Donnell, who says at any time of the day, the smell is evident all around the town.

He says Donegal County Council have been investigating the issue for several years, but when he asked questions, officials referred him to Irish Water. However, he says rather than liaising with the council directly, Irish Water are coming back to him seeking more information.

Cllr O'Donnell says the two bodies should work together to resolve the problem: