One Donegal beach downgraded in latest EPA Water Quality report

96% of Irish bathing water meets minimum EU standards, with that figure rising to 119% in Donegal.

Of the 21 beaches in Donegal included in the EPA survey, 16 are deemed to have excellent water quality.

They are Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Narin, Dooey, Carrickfinn, Magheraroarty, Drumnatinny, Killahoey, Portnablagh, Downings, Ballyhiernan in Fanad, Portsalon, Culdaff and Stroove.

Four are deemed to be 'good' - They are Port Arthur in Derrybeg, Marble Hill, Rathmullan and Lisfannon.

One, Lady's Bay in Buncrana, is deemed to be sufficient.

The only changes between 2019 and 2020 were Port Arthur Derrybeg was upgraded from 'Sufficient' to 'Good', while Lady's Bay in Buncrana was downgraded from 'Good' to 'Sufficient'.