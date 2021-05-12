Letterkenny’s Market Square to be named in honour of Barney Doherty

Letterkenny's Market Square is to be named in honour of the late Barney Doherty, founding member and former Director of Highland Radio.

The motion was put forward at yesterday's meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cathaoirleach Councillor Donal Coyle, that the naming be unveiled upon completion of the regeneration of the Market Square.

Mr Doherty was also the former Director of the Letterkenny International Folk Festival.

Councillor Coyle says it was in this role that he left his mark:

Barney's son Diarmuid speaking, on the Nine til Noon Show, says it's a very proud moment: