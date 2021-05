Five men have been arrested in Derry in connection with the attempted murder of a female part-time police officer.

A viable explosive device was found beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven last month.

The five men are being held under the Terrorism Act at Musgrave Police Station.

One of the men arrested today - a 52 year old - is also being questioned as part of an operation targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities.