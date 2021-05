A Donegal Deputy is supporting a call for a public inquiry to be held into the ongoing Mica issue.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has submitted a parliamentary question to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien after being lobbied by campaigners of Mica affected homeowners who are dismayed at the Government's failure to hold a public inquiry into the issue.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the anger among homeowners in Inishowen over the past number of days was palpable: