Council briefs members on Meenbog restoration progress

Restoration works have commenced at the site of the Meenbog Wind Farm bog slippage.

Donegal County Council says a phased approach has been adopted in relation to the restoration of areas affected by the peat slide in November of last year.

Donegal County Council was first notified by the Loughs Agency of the Meenbog peat slide near Barnesmore Gap on November 13th.

The council has confirmed that a number of enforcement actions are ongoing.

A updated assessment of peat stability of the windfarm has been undertaken.

The developer has undertaken the first phase of restoration under direction from Donegal County Council and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

In a report delivered to members of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, it was stated that the initial phase of restoration began in the last few weeks and involves the restoration of the lower stretches of the stream and implementing the planting scheme to mitigate against the deterioration of the peat slide scar.

A fisheries scientist has also been appointed by the Lough's Agency to coordinate the restoration works that may be required on the Mourne beg river and other rivers downstream.

Details of phases of further restoration works are currently being developed.

It's expected that some elements of the works will require statutory consent and will take a number of years to complete.