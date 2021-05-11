Watch: GAA Preview with Declan Bonner & Paul Brennan

This weekend Donegal begin their Allianz Football League North campaign with the first of their three games against neighbours Tyrone.

It's a condensed quick fire format this season with the championship to start in late June.

Donegal GAA hosted it's first press conference of the year this week as the county announced their new hydration partnership with Global Hydrate.

Oisin Kelly went along where he got the thoughts of Donegal Manager Declan Bonner and player Paul Brennan ahead of the league opener this weekend.