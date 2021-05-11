Registration plates stolen from vehicles during weekend spate of criminal damage

A number of registration plates have been stolen from vehicles across the county during a weekend spate of criminal damage.

Shortly before 4pm on Saturday afternoon, a male wearing dark clothing was observed attempting to remove registration plates from a car parked on the Lifford Road, Castlefin.

A short time later, at around 4:40pm, a man fitting a similar description made off in a dark coloured passat after removing both registration plates from a car parked at Braide, Lifford.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Buncrana were alerted to a similar incident at Elaghbeg, Bridgend at 5:45pm. a report was received that a group of males had stolen registration plates from a car in the area.

Garda Sean Sweeney is appealing for information: