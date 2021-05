Protestors have been gathering outside Letterkenny University Hospital to highlight how Covid-19 restrictions are affecting maternity patients and their partners.

Maternity advocacy group AIMS is calling for an easing of restrictions that prevent partners from attending scans.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, from outside the hospital, Megan Rice Cunningham, member of AIMS and Founder of Transforming Birth Donegal says it has been a very difficult time for pregnant women: