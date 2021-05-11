Marie Therese Gallagher is the new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

At today's online sitting of the Glenties AGM, she said it was a privilege to take up the role and acknowledged the work of outgoing Cathaoirleach Councillor Noreen McGarvey.

Councillor Gallagher says her priority in the year ahead is to represent the needs of the people of the Glenties MD and to set out a vision for the West of the county.

Councillor Anthony Molloy has today also been announced as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr Gallagher says as the post Covid recovery continues, a plan is vital................