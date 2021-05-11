LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

Irish hospitals are more overcrowded now than at any other point in the pandemic, according to a nurses union.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today showed 376 patients are without a bed this morning - the highest number since March 5th last year.

University Hospital Limerick has the worst overcrowding, with 75 people awaiting beds, followed by Letterkenny University Hospital with 31, and Cork University Hospital with 30.

The INMO's says emergency departments are coming under increased pressure and is calling for an urgent national intervention on the issue.