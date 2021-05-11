LUH issues statement regarding Maternity Department restrictions

Following today's protest about restrictions in the Maternity Department at Letterkenny University Hospital, the hospital has issued a statement saying restrictions are under continual review, taking into account community transmission rates, local infrastructure within the unit and staffing.

Currently, the hospital says birthing partners of women in labour are welcome to attend, subject to screening questions and wearing PPE.

A partner or support person may also attend for the 20 week scan.

The statement says the hospital had a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Maternity Department and it was important for the duration of the outbreak to minimise the number of people visiting the Department.

The arrangements for visiting by partners on the maternity ward will be reviewed again next week.

Picture - Senator Eileen Flynn at today's protest

Statement in full -

Letterkenny University Hospital Maternity Department

As part of the hospital’s response to COVID-19, visitor restrictions were introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect all mothers, babies and healthcare staff.

These restrictions are under continual review taking into account community transmission rates, local infrastructure within the unit and staffing.

Currently at Letterkenny University Hospital the following access is being facilitated for birthing partners/parents:

· Birthing partners of women in labour are welcome to attend and partners can attend a caesarean section done under regional anaesthesia. Partners will be subject to screening questions and wearing PPE.

· Parents of an infant in the Special Care Baby Unit may visit.

· A partner or support person may attend for the anomaly (20 week) scan.

If a partner has COVID-19 symptoms, is awaiting a COVID-19 test or test result or has had a positive test within the last 14 days they must not come to the hospital. In this event an alternative birth partner may attend. Partners must wear a face mask at all times, maintain social distancing and use the available hand gel to clean their hands regularly.

While the community transmission rates in Donegal have improved, the 14 day incidence rate remains twice the national average and the risk associated with COVID-19 remains. The hospital has had a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Maternity Department and it was important for the duration of the outbreak to minimise the number of people visiting the Department. The arrangements for visiting by partners on the maternity ward will be reviewed again next week.

We appreciate the patience shown by families over the past year in supporting us to keep our patients and services safe from COVID-19.

The details of the visiting restrictions in the Maternity Departments are updated regularly on the HSE website at:

https://www2.hse.ie/services/ hospital-service-disruptions/ hospital-service-disruptions- covid19.html