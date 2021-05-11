Donegal County Council Library Service announce phased re-opening

Donegal County Council Library Service has confirmed that libraries will begin reopening on a phased basis as set out below:

Donegal Libraries Re-opening - Wednesday 12th of May

Donegal County Council Library Service is delighted to announce a phased re-opening of libraries. The Council will review the situation regularly and may make changes to its service provision based on infection rates and public health advice. As part of the Council’s phased approach to re-opening and taking account of public health guidance, library opening hours have been reviewed. Details of new opening hours are available at www.donegallibrary.ie. The services available are:

Browse and Borrow

The Browse and Borrow service allows library members to physically enter a participating library for 15 minutes to browse through the stock and select their books and DVDs. The Browse and Borrow service will be available in the following 10 libraries: Central Library, Letterkenny, Milford Community Library, Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair, Leabharlann Phobail Na Rosann, Buncrana Community Library, Carndonagh Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library, Lifford Community Library, Bundoran Community Library and Donegal Town Community Library. We cannot offer access to computers, study facilities, research, or seating at the moment.

Contact and Collect

The Contact and Collect service is a way for library members to order books and other items and collect them from the library when they are available. Library members can place requests in the usual way - using our online catalogue, by email or by phone. You can select specific titles or let library staff choose a few wild card surprises for you. Once the requested items have arrived, the library service will make contact to arrange collection during the new opening hours. The Contact and Collect service will operate at the libraries listed above.

Doorstep Delivery

We are also delighted to announce that our Doorstep Delivery Service will continue for those who cannot visit the library. To access this service please contact the Covid 19 Community Response Helpline at 1800 928 982 or email covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie. Books and other items can be delivered directly to your door so you do not have to miss out on your favourite authors.

Online Library

Our free online services continue to be available at www.donegallibrary.ie, where you can access a large range of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eNewpapers, online courses, Britannica Encyclopedia, literacy and health events, and lots more.

Access to these services is free of charge and if you are not already a library member you can join online at https://www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library.