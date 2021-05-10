Meeting sought with Housing Minister to address Mica redress scheme ‘deficiencies’

An Inishowen Councillor is seeking an urgent meeting with the Housing Minister to discuss ongoing concerns over the Mica redress scheme.

Issues for Mica affected homeowners in Donegal in accessing the scheme have been repeatedly highlighted locally and nationally.

After a lengthy campaign, the announcement of the scheme was widely welcomed but a number of what Councillor Albert Doherty termed as deficiencies have since emerged.

He is hoping the Minister will take action now as cross-party pressure mounts: