McIlroy bags timely PGA Tour victory

Rory McIlroy has returned to form at just the right time.

He won the Wells Fargo Championshp at Quail Hollow last night, just two weeks out from the PGA Championship.

It's his 19th win on the PGA Tour, his three under par final round of 68 seeing him edge out Mexico's Abraham Ancer on the final hole.

However, he had to endure a nervy finaly when he found trouble off the tee on the 18th, recovering to make a bogey and seal the title.