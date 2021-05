The Gaelic Players Association has welcomed the announcement of an increase in funding for female inter-county players.

Under the current model, 12-hundred-euro is received by male players while female players get just four-hundred-euro.

Minister oF State for Sport Jack Chambers today announced funding of 12-hundred-euro for both female and male players.

That would represent a 1.7 million euro increase from the previous figure of 7-hundred-thousand.