Holohan welcomes “huge improvement” in Donegal

The Chief Medical Officer says he expects to give advice to government on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of the week.

Use of the jab has been limited to over 50s due to concerns over rare blood clots.

The government is now reviewing proposals to change this, so the single shot vaccine could be used in younger people.

Dr Tony Holohan says there will be a recommendation soon.

Almoast two weeks ago, comments by SDr Holohan about Donegal's high Covid rates sparked controversy in the county.

Asked about the situation in Donegal this afternoon, he said figure are still high, but the situation has improved, and he doesn't believe there'll be a need for local lockdowns or a different pace of reopening for the county............