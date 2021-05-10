Fixtures confirmed for Ulster Minor & U20 Championships

The Ulster Council have set the dates for the conclusion of last year's Ulster Minor Championship while they have also made the draws for the 2021 Minor and Under-20 provincial campaigns.

The 2020 Minor Football Championship semi-finals have been fixed for Saturday 26th June with Derry facing Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh and Fermanagh up against Monaghan in Breffni Park, Cavan.

The Final will take place on Friday 2nd July.

In this years Minor Championship, Donegal have been drawn at home to Antrim in the first round with the winner to face Monaghan in the quarter finals.

Luke Barretts side will start the competition at MacCumhaill Park on Wednesday 21st July.

Tyrone and Derry will be at home to Down and Armagh in their respective quarter finals.

In the Ulster U20 Championship draw, Donegal have also been given a home tie in the first round.

Gary Duffy's side will face Armagh in the provincial opener in Ballybofey on Friday 2nd July with the winner progressing to meet the reign champions Tyrone in the quarters a week later.

Derry U20's will play Monaghan in the last eight with all three North West sides on the same side of the draw.

Full draws/ fixtures below.

2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship

Semi Finals (Saturday 26 June)

Doire V Tír Eoghain at Athletic Grounds (1:00pm)

Fear Manach V Muineachán at Kingspan Breffni (3:00pm)

Final (Friday 02 July)

Fear Manach / Muineachán V Doire / Tír Eoghain

2021 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship

Preliminary Round (Wed 21 July)

• Dún na nGall V Aontroim at Ballybofey

Quarter Finals (Wed 28 July)

(b) An Cabhán V Fear Manach at Kingspan Breffni

(c) Tír Eoghain V An Dún at Healy Park

(d) Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg

(e) Muineachán V (a) Dún na nGall / Aontroim at Clones / Corrigan Park

Semi Finals

(Friday 6 / Saturday 07 August)

(1) V

(2) V

Final

(Friday 13 / Saturday 14 August)

• V

Eirgrid Ulster GAA Football Under 20 Championship

(Corn Dónall Ó Murchú)

Preliminary Round (Friday 2 July)

(a) Dún na nGall V Ard Mhacha at Ballybofey

Quarter Finals (Friday 9 July)

(b) An Cabhán V An Dún at Kingspan Breffni

(c) Fear Manach V Aontroim at Brewster Park

(d) Doire V Muineachán at Owenbeg

(e) Tír Eoghain V (a) Dún na nGall / Ard Mhacha at Healy Park / Athletic Grounds

Semi Finals (Friday 16 / Saturday 17 July)

(1) V

(2) V

Final (Saturday 24 / Sunday 25 July)

• V