Donegal’s allocation under retrofitting programme criticised

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at the Government's decision not to increase the funding allocation for the county under the retrofitting programme.

Donegal County Council was awarded a grant of €1.2 million under the scheme which will only cover costs to retrofit a fraction of the 5,500 houses in the local authority's housing stock.

In response to calls for more funding to be allocated to the County, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says it's up to the council to use their own resources to complete the retrofitting of homes.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says if they are to meet the targets for energy efficiency set by Government then they must get the financial support needed: