A thunderstorm warning is now in place for 13 counties.

The status yellow alert affects Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Tipperary..

Met Eireann is warning there'll be thundery showers with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding.

The warning will remain in place until 8pm tonight.