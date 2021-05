A decision to ban cycling on a popular walkway in Moville was taken in the interests of safety.

Councillor Martin Farren says he requested signage be erected on Moville Green, banning cycling on pathways following concerns raised by locals.

Chair of the Green Party in Donegal Michael White criticised the move and called for it to be reversed.

However, Councillor Farren says the walkway needs to be a safe place for all: