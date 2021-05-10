Country sees major relaxing of Covid restrictions today

A major relaxing of Covid restrictions gets underway today for the first time this year, with 12 thousand businesses expected to reopen this week.

Travel across counties and haircuts are allowed, as well as click and collect.

Religious services are also permitted, and galleries, museums and libraries are also back open.

Leah Fairman, Manager, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce says today is a great day for businesses and gives hope for a return to normality:

On Friday, 50 thousand Covid-19 vaccines were administered here - the largest in a single day.

Professor Sam McConkey from the RCSI says the vaccination rollout should help society ease restrictions further: