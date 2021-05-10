Almost €160,000 allocated to Donegal under CEP scheme

Almost €160,000 to support community groups and sports clubs impacted by Covid-19 in Donegal.

The funding will provide small capital grants designed to assist in the re-opening of facilities such as community centres, men's and women's sheds, parish halls and youth centres.

Sports clubs will also be given financial support to purchase equipment and sports gear, as well as to carry out minor upgrades that will benefit its members.

The funding may be used to carry out necessary renovations and repairs or to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and so on.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, has welcomed the allocation under the Community Enhancement Programme.