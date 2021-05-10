381 new Covid 19 cases, 39 in Donegal

381 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with no additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 39 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 260.7 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 129. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country.

There have been no Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland for three days in a row.

76 new cases have been reported North of the border today.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 0 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 9th May, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday 8th May, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,327,821 people have received their first dose

499,789 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed cases. The figure of 253,189 confirmed cases reflects this.

** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 9th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to

midnight 09MAY2021) 5 day moving average

(04MAY2021 – 09MAY2021) 14-Day incidence

rate per 100,000

population (26APR2021

to 09MAY2021) New Cases during

last 14 days (26APR2021

to 09MAY2021) Ireland 381 425.4 129 6,144 Donegal 39 28 260.7 415 Kildare 30 34 250.8 558 Westmeath 13 11 201.6 179 Dublin 188 202 190.3 2,564 Roscommon 5 10 164.2 106 Meath <5 15 142.5 278 Cavan 0 6 137.8 105 Tipperary 13 7 118.5 189 Monaghan 5 6 114 70 Limerick 13 14 110.3 215 Louth <5 7 105.5 136 Offaly <5 4 97.5 76 Longford 0 1 93 38 Carlow 7 3 89.6 51 Cork 13 33 86.4 469 Wicklow 9 6 82.9 118 Galway 11 9 75.2 194 Waterford 6 5 74.9 87 Leitrim 0 1 65.5 21 Wexford 12 9 49.4 74 Laois <5 3 41.3 35 Kilkenny <5 3 40.3 40 Clare <5 4 39.6 47 Mayo <5 3 36 47 Sligo 0 0 18.3 12 Kerry <5 2 13.5 20

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.