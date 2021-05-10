19 dead sheep found dumped in South Donegal river

Around 19 dead sheep have been discovered dumped in a river in South Donegal.

The dead ewes were found in various stages of decomposition dumped in the Termon river along with a large amount of black silage pit plastic.

Donegal County Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, EPA, Fisheries and the Departments of Agriculture on both sides of the border have been notified.

The Pettigo and District Angling Association say the illegal dumping of the sheep shows little respect for the animals, the fish and wildlife in and around the river, and the community who live downstream of the dumping sites.