Donegal left it late to get their first win of the National Hurling League Division 2B after they recorded a 1-13 to 1-11 win over Roscommon.

Ronan McDermott's goal in the closing moments of the game helped earned Mickey McCann's side the victory.

Donegal Boss Mickey McCann gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly after the game...

You can see Oisin Kelly's interview with Danny Cullen below..