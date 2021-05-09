Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken announces resignation

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken has announced he's to resign from his position.

The South Antrim MLA says he has taken the party as far as he can.

Steve Aiken became leader of the UUP in 2019, after being elected unopposed.

However it's understood frustration has been growing internally at its continued performance.

In a letter to party chairman Danny Kennedy, the South Antrim MLA says he believes he has now taken the party as far as he can.

He says to achieve its goals, the party will now need a new leadership.

Mr Aiken says he intends to remain as member of the party and as an MLA.

He will also remain as leader of the UUP until a successor is appointed.