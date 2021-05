Sinn Fein's calling for a ban on the block purchase of residential properties by international investment funds.

It's bringing a motion before the Dail this week which will also demand funds pay 'appropriate' levels of tax.

It comes as some affordable housing bodies are being outbid by international investment funds by up to 80,000 euro per home.

Sinn Fein Finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says government needs to urgently address the issue: