Rescue 118 extends thanks following night vision goggle training

Rescue 118 has confirmed they have been training with night vision goggles for the last few months.

They have been carrying out numerous flights around the various landing pads at Letterkenny, Sligo and Mayo University hospitals and around Strandhill.

The crew of Rescue 118 have thanked all the crews of the Inishbofin Ferry, the Arranmore Ferry and the security at all the hospital pads who facilitate them.

They also extended thanks to the air traffic controllers and fire service of Sligo Airport as they keep members safe and refuel Rescue 118 when they land at any time and their engineers who keep two helicopters in the air.