Premier Division Review: Defeat for Harps as Derry City earn late draw

The sixth round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division came to a close on Saturday evening with Shamrock Rovers remaining top of the pile.

Finn Harps remain fourth in the league and suffered their second away defeat of the season when they were beaten 4-0 by Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

Goals from Ross Tierney, Keith Buckley and two from Ali Coote gave the home side all three points.

Derry City remain without a win at home after coming from behind to earn a late point against Longford Town, James Akintunde's goal cancelled out Rob Manley's opener.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...