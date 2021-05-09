Police appeal for information following burglary at Friel Close area, Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at a property on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm in the Friel Close area of the city.

It was reported that a number of masked men, some of whom were armed with hammers, gained entry to a flat.

A male occupant was assaulted during the ordeal and has sustained a minor injury to his head while the female occupant has been left extremely shaken.

Police say the property was ransacked, with items thrown from the upstairs windows. A number of windows were broken, and various household appliances were also smashed.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101.