Some people who've expressed concern about getting a particular Covid-19 vaccine have been told by the HSE's helpline to ask their GP for a different jab.

That's according to Dr Illona Duffy, a GP in Monaghan, who says this is a breach of HSE policy.

Currently, there are age limits on the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines due to rare blood clotting events.

Dr Duffy says says she's concerned about what some older patients are being told by staff manning the HSE helpline: