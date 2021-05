The Taoiseach's urging people to "keep their guard up" as the country reopens this week.

From tomorrow people will be able to get their hair cut, with the return of personal services, places of worship will reopen, click and collect will resume and larger outdoor gatherings will be allowed.

Micheál Martin says the potential for an increase in cases is there due to increased movement.

The Taoiseach says individual behaviours will be important if it's to be successful: