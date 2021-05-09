Donegal leave it late to beat Roscommon in league opener

Donegal left it late to win earn their first win of Division 2B of the National Hurling League.

They beat Roscommon 1-13 to 1-11 with Ronan McDermott finding the back of the net in the final few minutes of the game.

Declan Coulter was the star man for Donegal scoring nine points with his final score the one to seal Mickey McCann's side win.

Oisin Kelly and former Donegal player and Lory Meagher Cup winner Colm Breathnach report from O'Donnell Park as well as rection from Donegal's Jamesy Donnelly...