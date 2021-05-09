Disappointment for Curtis and Portsmouth as they miss out on Play-Offs

There was disappointment for Donegal's Ronan Curtis and his Portsmouth team mates as they missed out on the final Play-Off place in League One.

Pompey came into the day knowing they needed to match or better Oxford United's result to earn themselves a place in the Play-Off's but they lost 1-0 to Accrington Stanley.

Oxford United, who needed a win to stand any chance of earning a place in the Play-Off's, picked up all three points in a 4-0 win over Burton Albion meaning Portsmouth will be playing League One football for another season.