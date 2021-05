2 additional deaths and 514 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed here.

Of today's cases, 75 per cent are under 45 and 28 is the median age.

There has now been a total of 252,809 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 4,921 virus related deaths.

There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 8 O'Clock this morning, 116 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 31 in intensive care.

The 5 day moving average is currently 432.