Thousands got up in the rain and wind to raise funds for Pieta House

Thousands of people got up in the rain and wind this morning to raise funds for Pieta House.

The suicide prevention charity's described the weather for Darkness Into Light as "challenging for a challenging year".

Participants walked, ran, swam or hiked on their own or in their social bubble.

More than 6 million euro has been raised for Pieta House through its Darkness Into Light fundraiser.

Over 140,000 people across the world took part in the annual event today.

Pieta House spokesperson, Tom McEvoy is thrilled with the support: