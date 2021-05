Finn Harps suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday after they went down 4-0 to Bohemians.

First half goals from Ross Tierney and two from Ali Coote gave Bohs a 3-0 lead.

Keith Buckley's strike in the closing moments of the game rounded off a big win for Keith Long's side.

After the game Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to David Hollywood...