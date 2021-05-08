TD calls for income threshold for council housing to be raised

A Donegal TD says there's an urgent need for the income threshold to qualify for the Donegal County Council housing list to be raised.

Deputy Thomas says at present, to qualify for entry on to the council housing list, income cannot exceed is €25,000.

He says just last week, he found himself telling a mother with three children that she couldn’t get on the housing list because her income was €26,000.

Deputy Pringle says arbitrary limits do not take individual circumstances into account, and there must be discretion in the system: